Dr. La Brintley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. La Brintley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.
Dr. Brintley works at
Locations
1
L. Brintley MD Pllc2617 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48208 Directions (734) 464-3400
2
Ascension Providence Hospital16001 W 9 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (734) 464-3400
3
Lorenzo Ferguson MD PC22250 Providence Dr Ste 201, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 569-4228
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Having the good fortune of being referred to remove a cyst on my leg, I was impressed with the doctor's engaging and friendly demeanor. Dr. Brintley exhibited an energy that made me feel motivated to do whatever she recommended to address my health concerns. The doctor was very thorough in explaining every issue in a manner I could easily understand. My surgery was performed and doctor's skill were reflected in having no pain or discomfort. Her support staff was polite also.
About Dr. La Brintley, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1942278320
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brintley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brintley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Brintley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brintley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brintley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brintley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.