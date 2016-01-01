Overview

Dr. Lacartia Best, MD is a Dermatologist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.



Dr. Best works at MedStar Medical Group in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Crofton, MD, Olney, MD and Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.