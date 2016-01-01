Dr. Labib Hashimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hashimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Labib Hashimi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Labib Hashimi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Mosul Campus Of Baghdad University and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Hashimi works at
Locations
Labib A Hashimi MD1910 Royalty Dr, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 630-7292Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Labib Hashimi, MD
- Hematology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1508847625
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Cabrini Med Center
- American University Hospital
- Mosul Campus Of Baghdad University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hashimi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hashimi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hashimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hashimi works at
Dr. Hashimi speaks Arabic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hashimi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hashimi.
