Dr. Linda Spanagel, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Linda Spanagel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shrewsbury, MA. They completed their fellowship with UMass

Dr. Spanagel works at Shrewsbury Primary Care in Shrewsbury, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Shrewsbury Primary Care
    26 Julio Dr, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 842-5594

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
  • Saint Vincent Hospital
  • Umass Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Cough
Migraine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Cough

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Migraine Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Mar 27, 2020
    Both of us have been VERY happy with the attention and care given to us, and the time spent with us, by Dr. Spanagel.
    About Dr. Linda Spanagel, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528040649
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UMass
    Internship
    • Rhode Island Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linda Spanagel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spanagel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spanagel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spanagel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spanagel works at Shrewsbury Primary Care in Shrewsbury, MA. View the full address on Dr. Spanagel’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Spanagel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spanagel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spanagel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spanagel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

