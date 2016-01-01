Overview

Dr. L Martin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Martin works at Rainer Hematology Oncology in Puyallup, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

