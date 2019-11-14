Overview

Dr. L Salazar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Cayetano Heredia Peruvian University, Lima, Peru and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Salazar works at Gastro Health in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.