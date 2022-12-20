Overview

Dr. L Westerlund, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital, St. Francis - Emory Healthcare and Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.



Dr. Westerlund works at The Hughston Clinic, P.C. in Columbus, GA with other offices in Auburn, AL, Dothan, AL, Lagrange, GA and Phenix City, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.