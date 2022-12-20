Dr. L Westerlund, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westerlund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. L Westerlund, MD
Overview
Dr. L Westerlund, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital, St. Francis - Emory Healthcare and Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.
Dr. Westerlund works at
Locations
-
1
Hughston Orthopedic Clinic6262 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31909 Directions (706) 324-6661
-
2
Hughston Clinic Auburn161 E University Dr, Auburn, AL 36832 Directions (334) 826-2090Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Hughston Clinic - Dothan512 N Shady Ln, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 699-5747
-
4
Hughston Clinic LaGrange107 Calumet Center Rd, Lagrange, GA 30241 Directions (800) 331-2910Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital4401 RIVERCHASE DR, Phenix City, AL 36867 Directions (334) 732-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
- Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Westerlund?
He did what he said he would
About Dr. L Westerlund, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407948052
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Medical Center and The Rothman Institute Division Of Spine Surgery
- University Of Virginia Health Sciences Center, Departement Of Orthopaedic Surgery
- University Of Virginia Health Sciences Center, Department Of General Surgery
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- The University Of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Westerlund has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Westerlund accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Westerlund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Westerlund works at
Dr. Westerlund speaks Spanish.
139 patients have reviewed Dr. Westerlund. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westerlund.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westerlund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westerlund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.