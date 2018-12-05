Dr. Lynn Waggoner Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waggoner Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Waggoner Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Lynn Waggoner Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ferry County Memorial Hospital, Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Multicare Valley Hospital, Providence Holy Family Hospital, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Waggoner Jr works at
Locations
1
Inland Cardiology Associates910 W 5th Ave Ste 900, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 755-5500
2
Kootenai Heart Clinics Northwest62 W 7th Ave Ste 310, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 847-2500
3
Pulse Heart Institute Cardiology and Vascular Services - North Spokane605 E Holland Ave Ste 212, Spokane, WA 99218 Directions (509) 724-4100
4
Multicare Rockwood Valley Clinic14408 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 724-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Ferry County Memorial Hospital
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- Multicare Valley Hospital
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Mount Carmel Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Waggoner and his staff are always pleasant and make you fell comfortable. They listen well and inform you about what they are going to do and what to expect. Will always be my cardiology provider choice.
About Dr. Lynn Waggoner Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1326091349
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waggoner Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waggoner Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waggoner Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waggoner Jr works at
Dr. Waggoner Jr has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waggoner Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Waggoner Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waggoner Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waggoner Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waggoner Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.