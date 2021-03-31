Overview

Dr. L Stephen Gordon, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Gordon works at Children's Cardiac Medical Clinic in Arcadia, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.