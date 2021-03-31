See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Arcadia, CA
Dr. L Stephen Gordon, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience
Dr. L Stephen Gordon, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.

Dr. Gordon works at Children's Cardiac Medical Clinic in Arcadia, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Childrens Cardiac Medical Clinic
    301 W Huntington Dr Ste 415, Arcadia, CA 91007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 445-5552
    Cedars Sinai Medical Towers
    8635 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 659-5004

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
  • Methodist Hospital of Southern California

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arrhythmia Screening
Stress Test
Chest Pain Evaluation
Arrhythmia Screening
Stress Test
Chest Pain Evaluation

Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 31, 2021
    My daughter has been seeing Dr. Gordon for almost 18 years. We love him! He recalls her health history from memory and has answers for everything; as well he’s honest and thorough.
    Karin Barringtom — Mar 31, 2021
    About Dr. L Stephen Gordon, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Calif
    Internship
    • Stanford U Sch Med
    Medical Education
    • Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. L Stephen Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

