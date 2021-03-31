Dr. L Stephen Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. L Stephen Gordon, MD
Overview
Dr. L Stephen Gordon, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Locations
Childrens Cardiac Medical Clinic301 W Huntington Dr Ste 415, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 445-5552
Cedars Sinai Medical Towers8635 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 659-5004
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter has been seeing Dr. Gordon for almost 18 years. We love him! He recalls her health history from memory and has answers for everything; as well he’s honest and thorough.
About Dr. L Stephen Gordon, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 57 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750572020
Education & Certifications
- U Calif
- Stanford U Sch Med
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- Yale University
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
