Dr. L Paul Antoine Sanon, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Dr. L Paul Antoine Sanon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    211 Central Park W Ste 1K, New York, NY 10024 (212) 362-4818

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 28, 2020
    I have never experienced the issues mentioned here Have never waited for more than 10 minutes, always felt heard, and my prescriptions were always ordered on time. I find him interesting to converse with and that he is compassionate.
    Lesley J Achitoff — Aug 28, 2020
    About Dr. L Paul Antoine Sanon, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1720130867
    Education & Certifications

    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. L Paul Antoine Sanon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sanon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

