Dr. L Paul Antoine Sanon, MD
Overview
Dr. L Paul Antoine Sanon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 211 Central Park W Ste 1K, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 362-4818
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have never experienced the issues mentioned here Have never waited for more than 10 minutes, always felt heard, and my prescriptions were always ordered on time. I find him interesting to converse with and that he is compassionate.
About Dr. L Paul Antoine Sanon, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1720130867
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanon accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanon.
