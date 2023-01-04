Overview

Dr. L Smart, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in North Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Smart works at Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists in North Syracuse, NY with other offices in Fayetteville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.