Dr. L Smart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. L Smart, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in North Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Dr. Smart works at
Locations
Heritage Commons5496 E Taft Rd Ste C, North Syracuse, NY 13212 Directions (315) 251-3100
North East Medical Center4115 Medical Center Dr, Fayetteville, NY 13066 Directions (315) 329-7600
SOS Airport Business Park5801 E Taft Rd, North Syracuse, NY 13212 Directions (315) 418-4140Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Oswego Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr Smart when my son broke his collarbone. He was very knowledgeable and caring. Conversed with both my son and I and explained everything in terminology my son could understand. Would highly recommend!
About Dr. L Smart, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1831373224
Education & Certifications
- New England Baptist Hospital, Boston, Ma, Sports Fellowship
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- Cornell University
- Orthopedic Surgery
