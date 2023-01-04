See All Sports Medicine Doctors in North Syracuse, NY
Dr. L Smart, MD

Sports Medicine
5.0 (69)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. L Smart, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in North Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.

Dr. Smart works at Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists in North Syracuse, NY with other offices in Fayetteville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heritage Commons
    5496 E Taft Rd Ste C, North Syracuse, NY 13212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 251-3100
  2. 2
    North East Medical Center
    4115 Medical Center Dr, Fayetteville, NY 13066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 329-7600
  3. 3
    SOS Airport Business Park
    5801 E Taft Rd, North Syracuse, NY 13212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 418-4140
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Oswego Hospital
  • Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • CorVel
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthNow New York, Inc.
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Martin's Point
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • POMCO Group
    • Pyramid Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • Total Health Care, USA
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Univera Healthcare
    • Universal Health Network
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 04, 2023
    Saw Dr Smart when my son broke his collarbone. He was very knowledgeable and caring. Conversed with both my son and I and explained everything in terminology my son could understand. Would highly recommend!
    — Jan 04, 2023
    About Dr. L Smart, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831373224
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New England Baptist Hospital, Boston, Ma, Sports Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Yale University School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ of MI Med Sch
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Dr. L Smart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Smart. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

