Overview

Dr. L Philipp Wall, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Paradise Valley, AZ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.

Dr. Wall works at Arizona Vein & Vascular Center in Paradise Valley, AZ with other offices in Tucson, AZ, Chandler, AZ, Surprise, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scottsdale/Paradise Valley Office
    5410 N Scottsdale Rd Ste A200, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 544-6932
  2. 2
    Tucson Office
    5585 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 298-3467
  3. 3
    Chandler location
    1475 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 298-3467
  4. 4
    Prime Meridian Investment Group
    15571 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ 85374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 544-6932
  5. 5
    North Phoenix Office
    20045 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 298-3467

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Blood Clot Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Bruit Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Allstate
    • Ameriben
    • American Republic
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona PHCS
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Banner Health
    • Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
    • Bashas Benefit Trust
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
    • Concentra
    • Conseco
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBMS
    • Employers Dental Service
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthCare Consortium of Arizona
    • HealthChoice
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Indiana Health Network
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Maricopa Managed Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medlife
    • Mercy Care
    • Meritain Health
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Northwestern Insurance Company
    • One Health
    • Pacific Life & Annuity Company
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Self Pay
    • Sierra Choice
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UniCare
    • United Concordia
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation
    • WPS Health Insurance
    • Zenith Administrators Inc
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 10, 2017
    Best Vascular surgeon. He is very calm and easy going. Spends quality time with his patients.
    Albert Williams in Phoenix Arizona — May 10, 2017
    About Dr. L Philipp Wall, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619959970
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • State University Of New York At Stony Brook
    Residency
    • SUNY Chief Resident
    Internship
    • Suny
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • Brooklyn College
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. L Philipp Wall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Wall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

