Overview

Dr. L Fernando Narvaez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Broward Health Coral Springs.



Dr. Narvaez works at Broward Health Physician Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.