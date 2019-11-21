Overview

Dr. L McCarty, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Saint Cloud, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. McCarty works at Regional West Phys Clin Urgt Cr in Saint Cloud, MN with other offices in Blaine, MN, Minneapolis, MN, Plymouth, MN and Edina, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.