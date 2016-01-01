Dr. Laurie Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Howard, MD
Overview
Dr. Laurie Howard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Saint Michael's Medical Center.
Dr. Howard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Connie Dwyer Breast Center111 Central Ave, Newark, NJ 07102 Directions (973) 877-2573
-
2
Ssjobgyn Associates LLC349 E Northfield Rd Ste 212, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 758-9311
-
3
Marilyn Mcarthur MD PA22 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 202, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 758-9311
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Michael's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Howard?
About Dr. Laurie Howard, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326066812
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howard works at
Dr. Howard has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Howard speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.