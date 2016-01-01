Overview

Dr. Laurie Howard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Saint Michael's Medical Center.



Dr. Howard works at Andreas Savopoulos, M.D., St. Michael's Medical Center, Newark, N.J. in Newark, NJ with other offices in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.