Overview

Dr. Louie Freeman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Freeman works at Digestive Health Specialists of Tyler in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.