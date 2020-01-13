Overview

Dr. Lynn Chidester, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and Riverton Hospital.



Dr. Chidester works at Intermountain Urological Institute in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.