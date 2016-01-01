Dr. Leah Laxson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laxson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leah Laxson, MD
Overview
Dr. Leah Laxson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital and United Hospital Center.
Dr. Laxson works at
Locations
Department of Anesthesia1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4820
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- United Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leah Laxson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1326083866
Education & Certifications
- Ohio St U
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laxson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laxson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laxson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Laxson has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Retinal Dystrophy and Retinal Neovascularization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laxson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Laxson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laxson.
