Overview

Dr. Leah Laxson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital and United Hospital Center.



Dr. Laxson works at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Retinal Dystrophy and Retinal Neovascularization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.