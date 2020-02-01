See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Flushing, NY
Dr. Kyungmee Kim, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Dr. Kyungmee Kim, MD is a Pulmonologist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Severance College/Yonsei University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Kim works at Kim & Kim Mds in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Mycobacterial Lung Infection and Bronchiectasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Family Doctors Office Andrew Kim MD
    13710 Franklin Ave Ste L1, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 359-0005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Bronchiectasis
Asthma
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Bronchiectasis
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Feb 01, 2020
    excellent take time explain everything
    andrew kim — Feb 01, 2020
    About Dr. Kyungmee Kim, MD

Specialties

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Korean and Spanish
    • 1518954957
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    • Catholic Med Ctr Of Brooklyn & Queens

Residency
    • Catholic Med Ctr Brooklyn & Queens
    • Severance College/Yonsei University
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kyungmee Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim has seen patients for Mycobacterial Lung Infection and Bronchiectasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kim speaks Korean and Spanish.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

