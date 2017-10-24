Dr. Kyung Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyung Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kyung Park, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clairton, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.
Dr. Park works at
Locations
Park Cardiothoracic & Vascular575 Coal Valley Rd Ste 504, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 469-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care and treatment. Fully explains procedures and available to answer any and all questions. Very professional and courteous. Highly recommend as a skilled surgeon.
About Dr. Kyung Park, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1568454049
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's Hospital
- Hahnemann University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park speaks Greek.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
