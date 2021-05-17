Overview

Dr. Kyung Incorvati, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beaver, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver.



Dr. Incorvati works at Heritage Valley Medical Group Surgical Associates - Sewickley in Beaver, PA with other offices in Sewickley, PA and New Brighton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Umbilical Hernia and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.