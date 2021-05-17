Dr. Kyung Incorvati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Incorvati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyung Incorvati, MD
Dr. Kyung Incorvati, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beaver, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver.
Hvmg Tri-state Surgical Associates93 BOUNDRY LN, Beaver, PA 15009 Directions (724) 728-8300
Hvmg Pulmonology701 Broad St Ste 411, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (724) 773-6400
Book, Boyle, Incorvati, & Rutkoski1520 3rd Ave, New Brighton, PA 15066 Directions (724) 843-3800
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
After Dr. Incorvati operated on me for what I thought was a routine gallbladder removal. When I was back in my room after spending some time in the ICU, several people stopped by to tell me she had "saved your life." She operated on me for six hours, including colon resection, when she got a look at my insides. One PA came to say she had watched the entire surgery and was taken aback at how quickly things pivoted to serious surgery. How do you thank someone like her? Someone who saved your life?
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1306832498
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- General Surgery
