Dr. Kyu Kim, MD
Dr. Kyu Kim, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brockton, MA.
American Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates Ma PC1351 Main St Ste 5, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 587-4112
Boston Medical Center72 E Concord St, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 638-7460
Boston Medical Center1 Boston Medical Ctr Pl, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 638-8000
- Boston Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Morton Hospital
- Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Very thorough, compassionate and knowledgeable. Had my first and second appointment, follow up and I am pleased with all aspects of my appointment, especially during the pandemic, having to do a teleconference.
- Rheumatology
- English
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Chondrocalcinosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
