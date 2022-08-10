Overview

Dr. Kyriakos Kirou, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Fac Med U Thessaloniki and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Kirou works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.