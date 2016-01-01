Dr. Moon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kyong Moon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kyong Moon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.

Locations
Kaiser Permanente West Marietta2505 DALLAS HWY SW, Marietta, GA 30064 Directions (678) 956-6230
Piedmont Urgent Care By Wellstreet- Peachtree City100 Line Creek Dr, Peachtree City, GA 30269 Directions (770) 847-8786
Piedmont Urgent Care By Wellstreet - Crossing Blvd2084 Newnan Crossing Blvd E, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (678) 695-6960
Piedmont Urgent Care By Wellstreet - East Point3515 Camp Creek Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30344 Directions (404) 344-7337
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- DenteMax
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kyong Moon, MD
- Family Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1326263401
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moon accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Moon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moon.
