Dr. Kymber Habenicht, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.
CHI Memorial Urology Specialists Holtzclaw1300 Cleveland Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
She was very informative and caring. I think she knows what she is doing.
About Dr. Kymber Habenicht, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1164528873
- University of Texas at Houston|University Tx Med School At Houston
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Parkridge Medical Center
Dr. Habenicht has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Habenicht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Habenicht. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habenicht.
