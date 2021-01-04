Overview

Dr. Kym Carpentieri, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.



Dr. Carpentieri works at Medical Associates in East Patchogue, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.