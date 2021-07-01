Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kylie Smith, DO
Overview
Dr. Kylie Smith, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Evergreen Health Medical Center12040 NE 128th St, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-1000Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pmFriday7:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith was such a great doctor to work with during my pregnancy. I would have her as my OB again if I am to have another pregnancy. She was attentive, kind, and personable. She got to know my husband and family as well. Would totally recommend her a million times over!
About Dr. Kylie Smith, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1871736041
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
