See All Pediatricians in Highlands Ranch, CO
Dr. Kylie Kanze, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kylie Kanze, DO

Pediatrics
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kylie Kanze, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They graduated from Philadelphia College - Osteopathhic Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.

Dr. Kanze works at Rose Pediatrics at Highlands Ranch in Highlands Ranch, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rose Pediatrics at Highlands Ranch
    9137 Ridgeline Blvd Ste 130, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-6106

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Otitis Media
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Otitis Media
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kanze?

    Photo: Dr. Kylie Kanze, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kylie Kanze, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kanze to family and friends

    Dr. Kanze's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kanze

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kylie Kanze, DO.

    About Dr. Kylie Kanze, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700080942
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Children's Hospital - Michigan
    Residency
    Internship
    • Henry Ford Macomb-Warren
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College - Osteopathhic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kylie Kanze, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kanze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kanze works at Rose Pediatrics at Highlands Ranch in Highlands Ranch, CO. View the full address on Dr. Kanze’s profile.

    Dr. Kanze has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanze.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kylie Kanze, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.