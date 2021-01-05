Dr. Kylie Cormier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cormier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kylie Cormier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kylie Cormier, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their residency with STANFORD UNIVERSITY
Dr. Cormier works at
Locations
Old Harding Pediatric Associates7640 Highway 70 S Ste 202, Nashville, TN 37221 Directions (615) 703-2331
Old Harding Pediatric Associates5819 Old Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 703-2332
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cormier is amazing. To her, your child is more than just a name on a page. She is truly invested in empowering parents and earnestly listens all my concerns. She’s knowledgeable, friendly and patient. I would highly recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Kylie Cormier, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1598706087
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cormier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cormier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cormier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cormier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cormier.
