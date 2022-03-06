Dr. Sacksteder has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kylee Sacksteder, DO
Overview
Dr. Kylee Sacksteder, DO is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Sacksteder works at
Locations
-
1
Charlotte/Cotswold309 S Sharon Amity Rd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 344-8846Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cleveland
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sacksteder?
Dr. Sacksteder is always responsive, respectful and very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Kylee Sacksteder, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- 1871918375
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sacksteder accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sacksteder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sacksteder works at
Dr. Sacksteder has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sacksteder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sacksteder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sacksteder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sacksteder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sacksteder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.