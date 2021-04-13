See All Plastic Surgeons in Reno, NV
Dr. Kyle Yamamoto, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Kyle Yamamoto, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (59)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kyle Yamamoto, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Nevada School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Yamamoto works at Sierra Nevada Cosmetic and Laser Surgery in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Sierra Nevada Cosmetic and Laser Surgery
    3614 Lakeside Dr, Reno, NV 89509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 257-2403

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Acne Scar Removal
Skin Cancer
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Acne Scar Removal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acne Scar Removal Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
CO2 Laser Treatment for Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Xeomin® Injection Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ear Procedure Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Laser Vein Removal Chevron Icon
Liposculpture Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Removal Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Yamamoto?

    Apr 13, 2021
    Having lived in both Southern California and Nevada and having been treated by cosmetic surgeons in both locations, I can honestly say that Dr. Kyle Yamamoto is the very best! He is kind and empathetic, with great bedside manner. Yet, he is also incredibly knowledgeable and skilled at his craft. Even if I moved back to Newport Beach, CA I would travel the distance to see Dr. Yamamoto!
    J. P. — Apr 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kyle Yamamoto, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kyle Yamamoto, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Yamamoto to family and friends

    Dr. Yamamoto's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Yamamoto

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kyle Yamamoto, MD.

    About Dr. Kyle Yamamoto, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568698439
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University, Atlanta, GA|Facial Plastic Reconstructive Surgery - Emory University, Atlanta, GA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery - State University of New York-Buffalo|State University Of New York-Buffalo
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Nevada School of Medicine - M.D.
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kyle Yamamoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yamamoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yamamoto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yamamoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yamamoto works at Sierra Nevada Cosmetic and Laser Surgery in Reno, NV. View the full address on Dr. Yamamoto’s profile.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamamoto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamamoto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamamoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yamamoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kyle Yamamoto, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.