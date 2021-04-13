Dr. Kyle Yamamoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yamamoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Yamamoto, MD
Overview
Dr. Kyle Yamamoto, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Nevada School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Yamamoto works at
Locations
-
1
Sierra Nevada Cosmetic and Laser Surgery3614 Lakeside Dr, Reno, NV 89509 Directions (775) 257-2403
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yamamoto?
Having lived in both Southern California and Nevada and having been treated by cosmetic surgeons in both locations, I can honestly say that Dr. Kyle Yamamoto is the very best! He is kind and empathetic, with great bedside manner. Yet, he is also incredibly knowledgeable and skilled at his craft. Even if I moved back to Newport Beach, CA I would travel the distance to see Dr. Yamamoto!
About Dr. Kyle Yamamoto, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568698439
Education & Certifications
- Emory University, Atlanta, GA|Facial Plastic Reconstructive Surgery - Emory University, Atlanta, GA
- Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery - State University of New York-Buffalo|State University Of New York-Buffalo
- University of Nevada School of Medicine - M.D.
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yamamoto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yamamoto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Yamamoto using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Yamamoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yamamoto works at
Dr. Yamamoto speaks Spanish.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamamoto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamamoto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamamoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yamamoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.