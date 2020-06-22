Dr. Kyle Woerner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woerner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Woerner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kyle Woerner, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from UT Houston Medical School and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Woerner works at
Locations
UT Physicians Orthopedics at Memorial Hermann Rockets Sports Medicine Institute - Texas Medical Center6400 Fannin St Ste 1700, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 486-4880Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
If you are researching best hand surgeons in Houston, seek no more. Dr. Woerner did a complicated tendon repair on my finger at 6 weeks post-injury. If you are looking for an excellent surgeon who can provide you a comprehensive breakdown of your options and the risks associated with each scenario, Dr. Woerner is a great choice. He keeps up with the latest research, always tries to find the best solution fitted for your needs, is upfront about the potential outcomes, and treats all his patients with great care.
About Dr. Kyle Woerner, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia Hand Ctr-Thomas Jefferson U
- UT Houston
- UT Houston Medical School
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woerner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woerner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Woerner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woerner.
