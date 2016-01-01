See All Podiatrists in Terre Haute, IN
Dr. Kyle Wilmes, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kyle Wilmes, DPM

Podiatry
0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kyle Wilmes, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. 

Dr. Wilmes works at Union Hospital in Terre Haute, IN with other offices in Alton, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Stephen Tentler, DPM
Dr. Stephen Tentler, DPM
8 (10)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Union Hospital
    1606 N 7th St, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 238-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Uap Clinic Bone and Joint
    1725 N 5TH ST, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 242-3005
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Illini Medical Associates Sc
    2 Saint Anthonys Way, Alton, IL 62002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 463-0227
  4. 4
    Saint Anthonys Health Center
    1 Saint Anthonys Way, Alton, IL 62002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 465-2571

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wilmes?

    Photo: Dr. Kyle Wilmes, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kyle Wilmes, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wilmes to family and friends

    Dr. Wilmes' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wilmes

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kyle Wilmes, DPM.

    About Dr. Kyle Wilmes, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912355330
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wilmes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilmes has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilmes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Wilmes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilmes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilmes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilmes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kyle Wilmes, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.