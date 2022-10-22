Dr. Kyle Weld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Weld, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kyle Weld, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Urology San Antonio11212 State Highway 151 Ste 180, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 521-7333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Urology San Antonio - Westover Hills10431 State Highway 151, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 521-7333
Urology San Antonio7909 Fredericksburg Rd Ste 130, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-4544
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
For years, I have trusted Dr Weld to care for friends and family members. Most recently, my 80 year-old, deaf uncle with cerebral palsy had a urologic emergency. He is a complicated patient. Surgery was required. It went flawlessly. Dr Weld was extremely professional, caring and explained everything throughout the experience. Our family and friends will continue to go to Dr Weld and refer him without hesitation to anyone with urological issues.
About Dr. Kyle Weld, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1154309573
Education & Certifications
- U Tn
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weld has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Weld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weld.
