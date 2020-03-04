Overview

Dr. Kyle Wahlstrom, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Maplewood, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.



Dr. Wahlstrom works at M Health Fairview Clinic in Maplewood, MN with other offices in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Appendicitis and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.