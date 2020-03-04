Dr. Kyle Wahlstrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wahlstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Wahlstrom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kyle Wahlstrom, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Maplewood, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.
Dr. Wahlstrom works at
Locations
Health East Surgery Center - Maplewood2945 Hazelwood St Ste 200, Maplewood, MN 55109 Directions (651) 471-9400
Health East Surgery Center - Maplewood1655 Beam Ave Ste 302, Maplewood, MN 55109 Directions (651) 227-6351
Healtheast Vascular Center17 Exchange St W Ste 600, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (651) 232-2550
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Thrivent Financial
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had colon cancer and Dr. Wahlstrom couldn't have been more considerate and caring. He went the extra mile to put a team together on two days notice to perform surgery. He was informative, caring, and courteous.
About Dr. Kyle Wahlstrom, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1528033073
Education & Certifications
- Hennepin Cnty Med Center
- Hennepin County Medical Center
- University of Minnesota Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wahlstrom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wahlstrom accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wahlstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wahlstrom has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Appendicitis and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wahlstrom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wahlstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahlstrom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wahlstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wahlstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.