Dr. Kyle Tokarz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tokarz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Tokarz, DO
Overview
Dr. Kyle Tokarz, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Tokarz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southcoast Health Pain Management235 Hanover St # 2, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 973-7782
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tokarz?
Wonderful! I have been in pain forever. He gave me an injection and the day after i was Pain free. Hope it lasts! However he knows what he is doing and it doesn't take him long to diagnose the problem. I was referred by my doctor and am so glad. He is awesome.
About Dr. Kyle Tokarz, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1649242637
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tokarz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tokarz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tokarz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tokarz works at
Dr. Tokarz has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tokarz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Tokarz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tokarz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tokarz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tokarz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.