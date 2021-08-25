Overview

Dr. Kyle Toal, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Norman, OK. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts General Hospital



Dr. Toal works at Norman Regional - Rheumatology in Norman, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.