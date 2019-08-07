Dr. Kyle Switzer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Switzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Switzer, DO
Overview
Dr. Kyle Switzer, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids, Regional Medical Center, UnityPoint Health - Jones Regional Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.
Locations
Physicians Clinic of Iowa202 10th St SE Ste 140, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Directions (319) 398-1545
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids
- Regional Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Jones Regional Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor! Gave us all options available for our son's treatment and shared with us his approach if our son's injury happened to his child. Had great follow-up with us along the way. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Kyle Switzer, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1346461373
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Switzer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Switzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Switzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Switzer has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Switzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Switzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Switzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Switzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Switzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.