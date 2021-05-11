See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Overland Park, KS
Orthopedic Surgery
12 years of experience
Dr. Kyle Sweeney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Sweeney works at The University of Kansas Cancer Center in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Chordoma and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Sarcoma Center
    10730 Nall Ave Ste 201, Overland Park, KS 66211
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

  University Of Kansas Hospital

Limb Pain
Chordoma
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Chordoma
Joint Pain

    Aetna
    Ameritas
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Guardian
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Principal Financial Group
    Tricare

    May 11, 2021
    Great results
    A Yoho — May 11, 2021
    Orthopedic Surgery
    12 years of experience
    English
    1013208305
    University of Chicago Medical Center
    Emory University School of Medicine
    VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
    Michigan State University
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Dr. Kyle Sweeney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Sweeney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sweeney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Sweeney works at The University of Kansas Cancer Center in Overland Park, KS.

    Dr. Sweeney has seen patients for Limb Pain, Chordoma and Joint Pain, and more.

    89 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweeney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sweeney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sweeney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

