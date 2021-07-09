Overview

Dr. Kyle Swanson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carson City, NV. They completed their fellowship with Lake Tahoe Sports Medicine Fellowship



Dr. Swanson works at Tahoe Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Carson City, NV with other offices in Zephyr Cove, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.