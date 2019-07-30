Overview

Dr. Kyle Stephens, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College Of Wisconsin|Medical College of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.



Dr. Stephens works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.