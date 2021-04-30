Dr. Snell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kyle Snell, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kyle Snell, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Grand Haven, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Snell works at
Locations
Health Pointe15100 Whittaker Way, Grand Haven, MI 49417 Directions (616) 935-6320Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I had my knee injected today and it was completely painless. Dr. Snell was terrific at explaining things, took his time with me and did a lot of diagnostics (x-ray and ultrasound) as well as a thorough history of my problem before deciding a plan of action. He was so thorough. I have complete confidence in him and would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Kyle Snell, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1215297973
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Snell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snell.
