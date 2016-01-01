Overview

Dr. Kyle Smith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, Titus Regional Medical Center, UT Health Pittsburg and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Smith works at Cardiovascular Assocs/East TX in Tyler, TX with other offices in Athens, TX and Mount Pleasant, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.