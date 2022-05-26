Dr. Kyle Shepperson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shepperson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Shepperson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kyle Shepperson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Maryville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Med Sch and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital, Community Hospital Of Staunton and Jersey Community Hospital.
Locations
Precision Orthopaedics6810 State Route 162 Ste 10, Maryville, IL 62062 Directions (618) 288-2020
Precision Orthopaedics6812 State Route 162 Ste 123, Maryville, IL 62062 Directions (618) 288-9460
Hospital Affiliations
- Anderson Hospital
- Community Hospital Of Staunton
- Jersey Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He did both my knee replacements in 2020 at different times. I have my life back. I forget I even have knee replacements, they feel that good! I can’t praise him enough. My scars aren’t noticeable. He has a great bedside manner, easy to talk to, explains things well, listens, and does not make you feel rushed at appointments. Very caring and competent surgeon. I very highly recommend!
About Dr. Kyle Shepperson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407831704
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Mayo Med Sch
