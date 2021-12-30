Dr. Kyle Schuyler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuyler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Schuyler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kyle Schuyler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wexford, PA.
Dr. Schuyler works at
Locations
-
1
Triangle Urological Group12311 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 281-1757Wednesday8:00am - 3:30pm
-
2
Allegheny Valley Radiological Imaging Breast Center2801 Freeport Rd, Natrona Heights, PA 15065 Directions (724) 337-8404
-
3
Triangle Urological Group4141 Washington Rd, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (724) 884-0895
-
4
Triangle Urological Group1307 Federal St Ste 300, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 281-1757
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Allegheny Valley Hospital
- Canonsburg General Hospital
- Penn Highlands Dubois
- Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schuyler?
I received excellent care under Dr. Schuyler. He made sure to explain everything thoroughly. I’ve never felt rushed at visits and the surgery he performed saved me. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Kyle Schuyler, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1871882548
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schuyler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schuyler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schuyler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schuyler works at
Dr. Schuyler has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schuyler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuyler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuyler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schuyler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schuyler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.