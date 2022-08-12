See All Podiatrists in Columbia, MD
Dr. Kyle Scholnick, DPM

Podiatry
5 (331)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kyle Scholnick, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.

Dr. Scholnick works at Foot and Ankle Specialists of the Mid-Atlantic, LLC in Columbia, MD with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Columbia, MD Division
    11055 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 204, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 730-2623
  2. 2
    10875 Main St Ste 212, Fairfax, VA 22030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 780-2800
    Monday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Acral Lentiginous Melanoma of Skin Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Amputated Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Blistering Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Brachymetatarsia Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contusion Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatofibroma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Nerve Release Testing Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Double Nails on the Fifth Toe Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gunshot Wound Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Neuropathies Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Therapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Wounds Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Metatarsus Adductus Chevron Icon
Nail Abnormality Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Joints Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Nickel Contact Allergy Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Onychonychia - Hypoplastic Distal Phalanges Chevron Icon
Open Wound Chevron Icon
Orthotic Treatment Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Paronychia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Porokeratosis of Mibelli Chevron Icon
Porokeratosis Punctata Palmaris Et Plantaris Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Surgical Infections Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Syndactyly, Type 1-Subtype 1 Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Toe Syndactyly, Telecanthus - Anogenital and Renal Malformations Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 331 ratings
    Patient Ratings (331)
    5 Star
    (316)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. Kyle Scholnick, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1417247834
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Podiatric Dermatology and Dermatopathology From Bako Pathology Services
    Residency
    • Yale University Sch of Med Yale New Haven Hosp
    Internship
    • Veterans Affairs Hosp
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • The George Washington Univ
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kyle Scholnick, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scholnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scholnick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scholnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    331 patients have reviewed Dr. Scholnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scholnick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scholnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scholnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

