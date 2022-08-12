Dr. Kyle Scholnick, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scholnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Scholnick, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kyle Scholnick, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Columbia, MD Division11055 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 204, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 730-2623
-
2
10875 Main St Ste 212, Fairfax, VA 22030
Directions
(703) 780-2800
Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
Ratings & Reviews
Very appreciative of this office. Fit me in right away after hours and visit couldn't have gone smoother. Thank you!
About Dr. Kyle Scholnick, DPM
- Podiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1417247834
Education & Certifications
- Podiatric Dermatology and Dermatopathology From Bako Pathology Services
- Yale University Sch of Med Yale New Haven Hosp
- Veterans Affairs Hosp
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- The George Washington Univ
