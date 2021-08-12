See All Plastic Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Kyle Sanniec, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (27)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kyle Sanniec, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Dr. Sanniec works at IMS Orthopedics in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ, Gilbert, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Locations

    Phoenix Plastic Surgery
    9250 N 3rd St Ste 1003, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 331-7811
    East Valley Intensivists
    1955 W Frye Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 728-3000
    Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
    3555 S Val Vista Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 786-1144
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    8900 E Raintree Dr Ste 200, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 659-0606

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center
  • Banner Estrella Medical Center
  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(27)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Kyle Sanniec, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1912340043
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kyle Sanniec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanniec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sanniec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanniec. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanniec.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanniec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanniec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

