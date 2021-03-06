Overview

Dr. Kyle Ruffing, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ruffing works at Intercoastal Medical Group, Inc. in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Restless Leg Syndrome and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.