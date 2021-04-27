Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kyle Rose, MD
Overview
Dr. Kyle Rose, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL / MAYO CLINIC JACKSONVILLE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Rose works at
Locations
-
1
Mayo Clinic Hospital5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 342-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rose?
Dr Rose was compassionate and knowledgeable. He took time to explain problems.
About Dr. Kyle Rose, MD
- Urology
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1518311216
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL / MAYO CLINIC JACKSONVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rose works at
Dr. Rose has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.