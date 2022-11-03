Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kyle Rogers, MD
Overview
Dr. Kyle Rogers, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Dr. Rogers works at
Locations
-
1
The Iowa Clinic West Des Moines Campus5950 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 875-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rogers?
I had emergency surgery to remove a color tumor and was blessed that Dr. Rogers was my surgeon. He assured my family and I from the start that I was healthy and would be fine. He put us all at ease. I followed up a year later with a colonoscopy and had a good experience with that, too. Would 10/10 recommend Dr. Rogers.
About Dr. Kyle Rogers, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1518994730
Education & Certifications
- The Ferguson Clinic
- Iowa Methodist Medical Center
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- University of Kansas
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers works at
Dr. Rogers has seen patients for Colectomy, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty and Rectal Graft), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.